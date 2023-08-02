FOXBORO – When you’re watching a practice, you need to stay mindful of tempo and level of competitiveness.

Personally, nothing drives me batcrap more than stats reported when the defense isn’t even TRYING. If they’re not trying, it doesn’t count.

I’m sharing this because I had to keep double-checking Wednesday that the Patriots defense was actually trying to stop the offense. Because RARELY (if ever) in the past year have the Patriots done whatever they wanted to against their defense. They did that Wednesday. When the defense was trying to stop them. It was pleasantly jarring to watch.

Whether it was Demario Douglas “mossing” Marcus Jones with a ridiculous catch in 1-on-1s, DeVante Parker bullying Christian Gonzalez with a high-point catch at the goal line, Kendrick Bourne getting separation all day, Kayshon Boutte showing up positively for the first time, or JuJu Smith-Schuster scoring on a leaping toe-tap touchdown off a well-schemed play from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, this practice was a glass of water in the desert.

A slew of offensive players had excellent days in this fully-padded practice. Smith-Shuster was one of them and he spoke after practice about red zone production which, last week, was unsteady.

“(It was good to see) that spark in our offense and having (productive) plays especially down in the red zone,” he said. “There’s a big difference between putting up three points versus seven points. It was nice that we were able to put some touchdowns in today.

“It takes time,” he added. “There’s always room to improve. I would say the past few weeks we were installing new plays and now to be able to go out there and know what we know and master it, we’re stacking days. In the next few weeks, we have to keep dialing in and mastering things.”

Mac Jones had his second straight seamless practice. And the third-year quarterback let his enthusiasm show after several big plays.

“That dude, he’s a spark,” said Smith-Schuster. “He’s the spark to our offense. It starts with him and we all kind of just feed off it. And once that’s going, from the O-line to the running backs and receivers and tight ends, we’re all just pouring in. When he’s having fun, we’re having fun and the confidence is through the roof.”

The giddiness of Jones was infectious.

“During training camp we have long hours of meetings and coming out here for practice in the heat with pads on, you gotta enjoy it,” said Smith-Schuster. “You’re gonna have days when you feel blah. And when you do have those days, you need guys around you to keep that energy so it’s nice everyone in that circle is able to lift everyone up.”

As we detailed on Tuesday, it looks like the work offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s doing has helped the offense reclaim its identity after last year’s lost season. The addition of O’Brien helped clinch Smith-Schuster’s decision to come to New England.

“When they got OB, it was kinda like a no-brainer just because I know how this system is and how it works and how he works the offense,” he said. “(Bill) Belichick being how he is as a head coach and to bring OB In and Mike (Gesicki) and all these other key pieces it was kinda like ‘Wow’ it was a great fit for me. (O’Brien) is a smart OC. I love his coaching style and he’s one of the guys that you want to play hard for because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot. It’s nice.”

What they wore

The Patriots were in full pads for the second time. This was their seventh practice of training camp.

Attendance

Left guard Cole Strange was out of practice again after injuring his left leg Monday. Matthew Judon, Trent Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson were all limited participants, adjourning to the lower field where conditioning and rehab work is done out of view of reporters. Stevenson indicated he’s out of action due to load management.

Tyquan Thornton and Matthew Slater both missed their first practices. Safety Brad Hawkins, tight end Scotty Washington and OL Chasen Hines also headed down to the lower field early in practice all missed their second practices after being dinged Monday. Running back Ty Montgomery and linebacker Terez Hall, injured last Thursday, were held out. Right guard Mike Onwenu, safety Cody Davis and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson all remained on the shelf.

Former Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli and PGA star Keegan Bradley were among those watching practice. Pioli was there for NFL Network. Bradley, who’ll be in Memphis next week for the first round of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, attended the Beyonce concert Tuesday night and stuck around to watch practice. He’s a Patriots junkie.

Of particular note