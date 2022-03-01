State of the Union 2022
Biden to Deliver First State of the Union Amid Domestic and Global Uncertainty

The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict

Biden
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself.

But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden's announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.

Here is how to watch the address tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

