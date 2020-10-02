Where President Trump Traveled This Week

-- Trump travels to Cleveland for a 90-minute presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. The two men are both tested ahead of the debate and stand behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They do not wear masks during the faceoff.

-- White House aide Hope Hicks is part of a large entourage that travels to Ohio with Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family. Trump's adult children and senior staff do not wear masks during the debate, violating host rules.

Among those in attendance with the president: Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, campaign manager Bill Stepien, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller, senior advisor.

Kristin Urquiza, who has been critical of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic since her father died from COVID-19, is a guest of Biden and sits in the front row of the debate hall.

"I am terrified," she says later in a statement.