TGI Fridays-branded chicken bites sold at grocery stores nationwide recalled due to plastic contamination

By NBC News

Recalled nuggets.
USDA

Approximately 13 tons of TGI Fridays-branded chicken sold at major U.S. grocery stores is being recalled after consumers complained of finding pieces of plastic in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that the affected Honey BBQ-flavored boneless chicken bites had not yet led to any confirmed reports of injury or illness.

The product is manufactured by Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. and distributed by Kraft Heinz.

The problem was discovered when Simmons reported to the USDA that clear, hard plastic had been found under the breading of some of the bites. In a release, Simmons said the plastic pieces were likely fragments from safety glasses.

