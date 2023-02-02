NFL

Aaron Rodgers Denies 49ers Speculation With One-Liner at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rodgers has been linked to the 49ers several times in the past

By Angelina Martin

Rodgers offers matter-of-fact answer about 49ers speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tom Brady's second retirement announcement on Wednesday brought an end to any speculation that the NFL veteran would play for the 49ers next season.

But could another high-profile quarterback end up in the Bay? Not so fast.

Despite uncertainty surrounding where Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers will play next season, he quickly ruled out one possible destination at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers told Colt Knost of CBS before teeing off.

While the 49ers Faithful might take issue with Rodgers' use of "San Fran," his blunt shutdown of any rumors involving him and San Francisco is sure to evoke a variety of emotions from fans.

The 49ers head into the offseason with two young, injured quarterbacks, though Trey Lance's ankle is expected to be cleared by OTAs and it looks as if Brock Purdy's torn UCL should be recovered by training camp.

Still, the 49ers likely will look to bolster their roster with a veteran presence at the position as well -- though almost assuredly not a quarterback of Rodgers' notoriety or price point.

Another spring and summer full of quarterback questions looms for the 49ers.

But at least two future Hall of Famers can be left out of the discussion.

