Winter 2022 Olympics Day 1 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics and see all of the top moments from the first day of competition.

Christopher Plys R and Vicky Persinger of the United States compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games between Australia and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 2, 2022. The United States won 6-5.
Photo by Huang Xiaobang/Xinhua via Getty Images
United States' Hailey Langland competes during the women's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
USA's Courtney Rummel competes in the snowboard women's slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 5, 2022.
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
