Bruins romp to 5-1 win to open playoffs against Maple Leafs

Jake DeBrusk
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins opened the 2024 NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins scored four unanswered goals before the Leafs, an Atlantic Division rival that Boston swept in the regular season, managed to get one past goalie Jeremy Swayman early in the third period. But the B's held on and added an empty net goal to finish the game 5-1.

Winger Jake DeBrusk led the Bruins with two goals.

The Bruins and Celtics begin their playoff runs at TD Garden just after the Boston Marathon.

