Bruins Beat Flyers, Set New NHL Record With 63 Wins in a Single Season

Bruins beat Flyers, set new NHL record with 63 wins in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made NHL history Sunday by setting a new record for wins in a single regular season with 63.

The Original Six franchise improved its record to 63-12-5 with a 5-3 victory over the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Boston now stands alone with the most wins in one season, besting the previous record of 62 set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins could set another historic league record over the final two games of the regular season. They need just two more points to break the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens' record for the most points in a single campaign.

The B's have already set team records for the most wins, the most road wins and the most points in one season.

The Bruins also have clinched the Presidents' Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's championship or bust for the Bruins this spring.