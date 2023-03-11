World Baseball Classic

Team Italy Has Espresso Machine in Dugout at World Baseball Classic

Team Italy manager Mike Piazza said he would also have a barista in the dugout if he could

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team Italy has espresso machine in dugout at WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be no yawning in Team Italy's dugout at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A Nespresso machine was spotted in the Italians' dugout during Friday's WBC game against Chinese Taipei.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The coffee might have played a part in fueling Team Italy to a 7-5 lead through five innings at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. But Italy collapsed late as Chinese Taipei scored six unanswered runs for an 11-7 victory.

When asked why his team's dugout features a Nespresso machine, manager Mike Piazza told reporters "coffee is like water in Italy." The Baseball Hall of Famer added that he would also have a barista in there if he could.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL draft 4 hours ago

Reports: Panthers Could Deal No. 1 Pick After Trade With Bears

NFL Jan 8

How Many Times Has the No. 1 Pick Been Traded Before the NFL Draft?

After dropping to 1-1 in pool play, we'll see if the espresso can give Piazza's club the extra boost to get back into the win column against Panama.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World Baseball Classicbaseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us