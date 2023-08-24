Report: Pats host ex-Steelers DE for free-agent workout

The New England Patriots appear to be interested in bolstering their defensive line depth.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was in town for a free-agent workout on Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The Patriots have one open roster spot.

The Patriots had DL Chris Wormley (Michigan/Ravens/Steelers) in for a free-agent workout. The team has one open roster spot. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 24, 2023

Wormley, 29, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Michigan product spent the first three years of his NFL career in Baltimore before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2020.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Steelers re-signed Wormley to a two-year contract in March 2021. Wormley played out his deal with Pittsburgh and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Last season with the Steelers, Wormley tallied 29 tackles with a half sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 games. He amassed 51 tackles, a career-high seven sacks, and a forced fumble through 15 games (14 starts) in 2021.

The Patriots attempted to add to their defensive line earlier this week by claiming ex-Carolina Panthers nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers. However, the signing was voided after McCall failed his physical with the team.

New England's defensive line depth chart currently includes Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis Jr., Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Justus Tavai, Trey Flowers, Sam Roberts, and Deatrich Wise.