Red Sox Sign RHP Carlos Martinez to Minor League Contract

Sox sign ex-Cardinals right-hander to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are giving Carlos Martinez a chance to prove he still has something left in the tank.

The former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander has signed with the Sox on a minor league contract, per the MLB transaction wire. He signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before the season, but they released him on April 28.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Martinez, 30, is a two-time All-Star with nine years of big-league experience. During his tenure in St. Louis, he amassed a 62-52 record with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts (274 games). He also tallied 31 saves.

The last couple of seasons have been a struggle for Martinez. Last year he went 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 16 starts. In 2020, he allowed 22 runs in 20 innings pitched (9.90 ERA). Those numbers don't inspire much optimism, but he's three years removed from a season in which he pitched well as the Cardinals' closer. It's a low-risk move for Boston that could pay off if Martinez can regain a semblance of his old self.

Martinez is expected to report to Triple-A Worcester, where he'd make his 2022 season debut.