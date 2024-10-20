Six-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy revealed his cancer diagnosis is terminal.

The Olympic cyclist shared the news in an interview for the Sunday Times, published Sunday.

Hoy, 48, revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2023 in an Instagram post in February. At the time, he said it was a "huge shock" and that he had had no symptoms up until that point. He added that he was receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, and that it was "going really well."

At the time, he described his attitude as "optimistic, positive."

But Hoy has known for a year that the cancer was terminal, and kept it under wraps until now, according to the Sunday Times interview.

He's written a tell-all memoir about his experience with cancer. The memoir spares no details, sharing the ins and outs of his diagnosis and mental state throughout, according to the Sunday Times.

"I think it’s important to show how bad it was," Hoy told the newspaper of his memoir.

"There’s so much positivity that can come out of this from all angles," Hoy added. "I'm just really excited that this book hopefully will be able to help people."

Last September, Hoy visited the doctor for what he thought was a strained shoulder, but a scan of the joint revealed a tumor.

Two days later, he was faced with worse news: A second scan found the cancer originated in his prostate and had metastasized to his bones, leaving tumors in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib — incurable stage 4 cancer.

Chemo began in November. Hoy chose to wear a cold cap to preserve his hair during all six rounds that took place over the course of 18 weeks, the Sunday Times reported. He faced a "violent" allergic reaction to the chemo in round two, forcing the two-hour session to extend to four hours.

Hoy was "absolutely broken by the end of it," according to the Sunday Times.

The chemo was not guaranteed to shrink the size of Hoy's tumors, but he told the Sunday Times the results after treatment were promising. He said he has faith that by the time his tumors regrow, someone might have invented a new treatment for him to try.

Hoy, who had been trying to keep his diagnosis and treatment a secret from the public, said it was "frustrating" when the news leaked halfway through his treatment. He learned of the leak when a friend called his wife to tell them a journalist had just called her to ask if Hoy had a terminal illness, according to the Sunday Times.

Around the same time as his diagnosis, Hoy told the Sunday Times Sarra found out she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"It's the closest I’ve come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What’s going on here? It didn’t seem real," Hoy told the Sunday Times. "It was such a huge blow, when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."

Despite both facing incurable diseases, Hoy told the newspaper "I still feel like we're lucky."

Hoy is keeping a positive mindset and said he is trying to change "the perception of stage 4" with the release of his memoir. He noted "most of the battle for me with cancer hasn’t been physical. For me, it has been in my head."

"I'm not trying to pretend that every day is amazing. But I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter," Hoy told the Sunday Times. "I'm not thinking about it all the time. I'm back to my old self."

Hoy is currently in Copenhagen for the World Track Cycling Championships broadcasting for the BBC. On Saturday, he shared a message with his Instagram followers.

"You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"

