Photos: The Funny Faces of Tokyo Olympians

Launching yourself through the air and dodging kicks and punches can lead to some funny facial expressions. We’re tracking all of the funny faces Olympians make while focused on their craft.

MORE PHOTOS

Artur Dalaloyan performs his horizontal bar routine
Sergei Bobylev / TASS via Getty Images
ROC athlete Artur Dalaloyan performs his horizontal bar routine during the men's artistic gymnastics final team all-around event held at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre as part of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Singapore's Feng Tianwei competes during the table tennis women's singles third round match against Spain's María Xiao at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Hanna Traukova, of Belarus, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Jessica Klimkait of Canada, right, and Sarah Léonie Cystique of France compete during their women's -57kg judo semifinal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021.
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Sun Wei of Team China competes during the Men's Team Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Russian Olympic Committee's Viktor Minibaev competes during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo.
Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images
China's Chaopan Lin competes in the horizontal bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Philipp Herder, of Germany, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastic men's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Paige McPherson (L) of Team United States competes against Hedaya Wahba of Team Egypt Women's -67kg Taekwondo Bronze Medal contest on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Russian Olympic Committee's Aleksandr Bondar competes during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
