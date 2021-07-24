Team USA Contenders Highlight First Swimming Heats in Tokyo

The swimming competitions for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin Saturday morning with heats in six events: men’s 400m individual medley (IM), women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM, men’s 100m breaststroke and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team USA dominated in the pool at the 2016 Rio Olympics, taking home 33 medals, 23 more than any other country. Though no medals will be awarded in the first session, there are American podium threats throughout the opening slate.

Chase Kalisz took home silver in the men’s 400m IM in Rio and is in the mix for his second career Olympic medal. Two American teenagers, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, are among the contenders in the women’s 100m butterfly, while Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger could both collect medals in the women’s 400m IM. Michael Andrew also will be in the medal mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Gold medalist Simone Manuel describes how her family has made such an impact on her career, including her brothers driving her to morning practice.

Perhaps the biggest event to keep an eye on is the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Led by Abbey Weitzeil and Erika Brown, the American team could also feature one of the country’s biggest swimming stars. Simone Manuel did not qualify in the women’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials after winning gold in the event at the Rio Games. However, she earned her spot in Tokyo in the women’s 50m, making it possible for her to potentially compete in the freestyle relay as well.

Here are recaps for the heats:

Men’s 400m individual medley

The first swimming event featured a shocker, as Japan’s Daiya Seto, the defending world champion, failed to make the final. That opens the door for Kalisz, who finished with the third-best time of the day at 4:09.65. He will be joined by fellow American Jay Litherland, who finished tied for fifth, in the final.

Australia’s Brendon Smith and New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt set the top two times of the men’s 400 IM heats.

Women’s 100m butterfly

Huske and Curzan both advanced to the semifinals. Huske finished fourth overall with a time of 56.29, while Curzan came in 10th with a time of 57.49.

World record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden had the third-best time of the heats. China’s Zhang Yufei and Australia’s Emma McKeon shared the top time of the heats at 55.82.

Men’s 400m freestyle

Two Americans earned spots in the finals during the qualifying heats. Kieran Smith finished sixth with a time of 3:45.25, just ahead of Jake Mitchell’s seventh-place time of 3:45.38.

Both swimmers came within one second of the third-place time, which belongs to Italy’s Gabriele Detti. Germany’s Henning Mühlleitner posted the top time at 3:43.67, while Austria’s Felix Auböck came in second at 3:43.91.