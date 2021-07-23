Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures Published 3 hours ago • Updated 10 mins ago Published 3 hours ago • Updated 10 mins ago Fanfare and fireworks are the least of what we can expect from the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. See the photos. MORE PHOTOS Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty ImagesFlag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Patrick Semansky/APCecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, right, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium as Team Argentina sings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Mohammadsamad Nik Khahbahrami of Team Iran walk during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Each country have been asked to consider one female and one male flag bearer for the Parade of Nations to emphasize equality. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty ImagesThe Ecuador Olympic team pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan. Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Greece leads the delegation first as a nod to the Olympic's Greek origins. Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPerformers dance as they assemble the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. François-Xavier Marit/AFP via GettyPerformers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as fireworks go off at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Hannah McKay/Getty ImagesPerformers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Morry Gash/APThe President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and others stand during a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesMisia sings the Japanese national anthem as the Japanese flag is hoisted during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty ImagesThe Japanese National Flag is carried out during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, July 23, 2021. Clive Rose/Getty ImagesA performer in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesPerformers symbolizing the heart of an athlete and the Olympics at large dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty ImagesPerformers symbolizing connections and unity are seen during the light show in the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty ImagesBoxer and nurse Tsubata Arisa, symbolizing athletes training alone yet still united in spirit, runs on a treadmill during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty ImagesDancers symbolizing athletes training alone but united in spirit perform during the show. Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesA performer symbolizing the individual athlete training separately yet still united in spirit, during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/APFireworks seen over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Kiichiro Sato/APFireworks seen over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Tokyo 2020 emblem and the stage seen ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.