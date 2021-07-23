Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures

Fanfare and fireworks are the least of what we can expect from the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. See the photos.

MORE PHOTOS

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Patrick Semansky/AP

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty

Hannah McKay/Getty Images

Morry Gash/AP

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Kiichiro Sato/AP