US Women's Basketball Looks to Go 2-0 in Olympic Play vs. Japan

In its quest for an eighth straight gold medal, the U.S. women’s basketball team takes on host nation Japan on Friday at 12:40 a.m. ET. Watch live on USA Network or stream live here:

The Americans went on a 20-0 run during their opening 81-72 win over Nigeria, in which first-time Olympian A’ja Wilson had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. It was the closest Olympic margin for the U.S. since the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games.

Coming off a hip injury, five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi played 23 minutes and had six points in her first action since a July 3 WNBA game,

Japan, which finished in eighth place at the 2016 Rio Games, upset France, 74-70, in its first game of the Olympics. Despite giving up a lot of height to the French roster, the Japanese played strong defense and shot 41% from three-point range. On a night with balanced scoring, Hayashi Saki led the team with 12 points.

Before 2016, Japan had only qualified for the Olympics three times, with its best finish being fifth at the 1976 Montreal Games.

The U.S. will finish up group play against France on Monday, Aug. 2, at 12:40 a.m. ET.