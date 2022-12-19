nba

WATCH: Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Tries One-Handed Free Throws Amid Struggles

Sochan made one of his one-handed attempts at the foul line

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

WATCH: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan tries one-handed free throws amid struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Desperate times call for desperate measures. 

It's been a rough season at the free-throw line so far for San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan. Entering Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, Sochan had converted just 45.8% of his attempts (11-for-24) from the charity stripe.

So the No. 9 overall pick decided to try something new -- and unusual -- in Houston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After getting fouled on a shot attempt in the first quarter, Sochan took his free throws using only his dominant right hand. The first one-handed shot from Sochan clanked off the back of the rim, but the second one swished through the net.

Sochan stuck with the one-handed form when he got to the line again in the third quarter. This time, both his shots bounced around the rim and out.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Patriots Dec 19

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Raiders

MLS 5 hours ago

Everything to Know About MLS SuperDraft 2023: How to Watch, Order, More

After finishing 1-for-4, it will be interesting to see if Sochan continues to experiment with the rare one-handed shot.

While his struggles continued at the line, the 6-9 forward did have a strong game overall against the Rockets. Sochan tallied 12 points (5-for-8 from the field), seven rebounds, one block and a plus-17 plus/minus in a 124-105 Spurs win.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nbaSan Antonio Spurs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us