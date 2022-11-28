Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea

The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.

The first half was all Ghana, who took an early 2-0 to close out the first half. The opening goal came from Mohammed Salisu in the 24th minute.

That was followed by Mohammed Kudus, who doubled the score. Both goals came from assists by Jordan Ayew.

The beginning of the second half was all South Korea, which came out reenergized and scored two quick goals. The first was by Jo Guesung in the 57th minute.

Just three minutes later, Guesung scored the equalizing goal for South Korea.

But Ghana would not be denied. It was all Kudus again, who scored the final goal of the game in the 68th minute.

Now, Ghana will turn its attention to its upcoming Group H match against Uruguay. Ghana will be looking for revenge after being denied a visit to the semis by Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Will history repeat itself or will Ghana march on?

The Ghana-Uruguay match will kick off at the Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.