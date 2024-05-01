What to know about the 2024 Eta Aquariids meteor shower

Look up at the night sky next week as Earth passes through the debris trail of Halley’s Comet – the best display of shooting stars since December during the Geminid meteor shower.

While Halley’s Comet has not been visible since 1986 and won’t be seen again until 2061, each year debris from the comet interacts with our atmosphere creating the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. The view is more prominent and magnificent in the Southern Hemisphere, but it is still a great sight to see in the Northern Hemisphere.

The peak of the Eta Aquariids is from May 6 to 7, which coincides with minimal moonlight. The best time for viewing will be just before sun up on Tuesday.

This meteor shower is known for "Earth grazing meteors" in the Northern Hemisphere—meteors that streak close to the horizon and can appear to skim the surface of the planet.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

To view, you will want to be situated away from city lights as much as possible. Position your feet facing east and look towards the horizon.