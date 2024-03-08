Sunny, dry Friday before rain returns this weekend

It’s about time -- a full-sun kind of day, on Friday, no less. Temperatures are kept in check with the sea breeze, with coastal communities staying in the 40s as we leap to near 50 away from the coast. Winds will gradually diminish on Cape Cod as our storm pulls away.

Friday night sees some pretty cold temperatures – at least for our mild-ish standards. We’ll fall to the upper 20s in most spots with near-freezing temps near the coast.

Diving straight into the storm for Saturday night -- there's not as many signals for heavy rain as our recent storm, but the burst that hits in the wee hours of Sunday morning is robust. We'll snag another inch to two (the exception). Bigger question is the quickening pace of the storm.

To sun or not to sun Sunday?? As low races northeast, guidance is suggesting a dry slot of air that wraps around the storm could allow for a few rays as the rain departs in the morning. As the storm rapidly deepens in the Gulf of Maine (ala bombogenesis), we should cloud back up late day/evening. And with temps dropping, some flakes may fly Sunday night or Monday. Wind is strong ahead of the storm Saturday night and behind the storm ALL DAY Monday. Strongest winds will favor the coast ahead of the storm, while everyone gets the windy “treat” on Monday.

Finally, a quiet spell settles in after Monday. We’ll see gradual warming and plenty of sun right through the end of the week. (I rewrote that ten times because something looked wrong.)

Have a safe, restful weekend.