Sunny Easter Sunday as we prepare for early April storm

A strong system will impact our week from Tuesday through Thursday.

Easter Sunday will be a great spring day. Clouds to start the day, but skies clear as we go. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with a breeze, but the gusty conditions we saw Saturday will subside.

A strong system will impact our week from Tuesday through Thursday. Rain totals will be generally 1-3". Wednesday to Thursday the higher elevations will be changing over to a rain-snow mix, and there is a potential for low-lying areas to see a wintry mix and snow.

Right now temperatures in Boston look borderline for winter weather but not quite cold enough. Central Mass and the Merrimack Valley have a better potential to see that change over from rain to a wintry mix/snow. 

Beyond Thursday, in comes high pressure which will keep us dry and allow for a warming trend into next weekend that will likely stay with us through eclipse day! That means warmer than normal, low cloud cover, and dry conditions.

We will keep you updated on specifics with the mid-week storm and eclipse day on April 8 as it comes closer. 

