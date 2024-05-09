Sunshine will give way to clouds Thursday, but we stay dry

Heck of a lot of hail Wednesday in the storms. While not widespread, it did hit hard in parts of central and southeast Massachusetts. It was all because of the strong updrafts in the storms.

Air going straight up (at speeds of over 60 miles per hour) is able to suspend larger hailstones than weaker winds of 30 to 40 mph. Once the wind is no longer able to keep the hail in the cloud, it falls to the ground and if it's prolific enough, can even coat the landscape inches (or feet) deep!

Thursday dawns a bit brighter, but whatever sun we get will be snuffed out by thickening clouds this afternoon. We're cooler in the coming days but the big, screaming message is the weekend will be drier and a bit brighter, too.

The pattern has shifted "just enough" to alter the storm track, pushing most of the wet weather to our south (yes, that means more rain for NYC and D.C. this weekend). This will spare us the steady rain, and instead introduce the "chance for a passing shower."

I'm pinning that mostly on Mother's Day, but it could also flare up late Thursday night or Friday night. Saturday seems dry. What we won't be able to shake is the onshore breeze, so towns and cities away from the coast will be near 60, while we settle for mid-50s at the water's edge.

Early next week starts the warmup — and yes, that is exactly what happened this week...notice the trend?

We may run into more showers later next week as the pattern refuses to turn completely dry.