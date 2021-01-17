Weather forecast

Wind Continues Sunday Afternoon, Along with Sunshine

Temperatures Sunday are not too cold for this time of year, in the 30s north and low 40s south

The storm that brought all the rain, wind and snow Saturday, is still impacting New England this afternoon. The storm center has stalled in southeastern Canada and is causing heavy snow at our mountains once again, but a good amount of sunshine toward the coast with windy conditions.

Temperatures Sunday are not too cold for this time of year though, in the 30s north and low 40s south. We have a nice crescent moon in the evening sky with temperatures only slowly falling into the 30s south and 20s north for lows.

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks similar to today, with plenty of sunshine toward the coast, and mountain snow showers continuing. A little less windy, and a tad less cold with high temperatures in the 30s north, and in the low 40s south. A cold front may generate a snow shower all the way to southern New England later tomorrow, then colder air comes in for the rest of the 10-day forecast.

Tuesday looks bright with plenty of sunshine for most, high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. A sharp cold front comes in Tuesday night with a few snow showers or a snow squall, leading to a windy and cold Wednesday with temperatures in the teens north and 20s south. Another front like that comes through Thursday night with a chance of some more snow showers and sets up a pretty cold looking -- but mostly storm free -- weekend.

The next significant storm threat may be near the end of our First Alert 10-day forecast, a week from Tuesday.

