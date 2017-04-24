Trump Hosting UN Security Council Meeting at White House

Tensions are rising between the United States and North Korea, as the former considers military retaliation against the latter should North Korea conduct another missile test. Threats of the U.S. taking matter into its own hands came just a day after it dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used by the United States on an ISIS target in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump is expected to host members of the United Nations Security Council with a White House meeting Monday, NBC News reported.

The ambassadors of the 15-member group are expected to have coffee with members of Congress in the morning and then head to the White House to meet and have lunch with the president, sources told NBC News.

WH Brings Aggressive Military Stance to Foreign Policy

North Korea will likely be a major topic of discussion, as the North continues to test its nuclear missiles and threaten other countries.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is expected to attend the gathering. She is serving this month as the president of the Security Council, a role that rotates each month.