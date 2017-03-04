2 Injured When Vehicle Strikes Tree in Dorchester | NECN
2 Injured When Vehicle Strikes Tree in Dorchester

By Melissa Buja

    Two people were injured overnight in a single-vehicle crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    Troopers responded to the crash at 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Morrissey Boulevard, in the median turnaround in front of The Boston Globe building.

    Authorities said a black Chevy Camaro had exited the roadway and somehow struck a tree.

    The driver, a 25-year-old Dorchester woman, was wearing her seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Her passenger, a 27-year-old Boston man, is believed to have not been wearing a seat belt. He suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

    Both victims were taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Published 18 minutes ago

