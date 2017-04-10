Author of Mystery Restaurant Goodbye Letter Sought | NECN
Author of Mystery Restaurant Goodbye Letter Sought

By Tim Jones

    A carpenter is searching for the person who wrote and left a goodbye letter to her Providence, Rhode Island, family restaurant after he found it on the job. 

    According to affiliate WJAR, Ron Brophy found the letter while renovating a portion of Nico Bella’s Family Restaurant. 

    The letter, which was written on classic guest check paper in 1982, reads, “My name is Tracie. I am 13 years old. My mother bought this restaurant when I was five. Now she is selling it. So I grew up in this restaurant and I think I'm losing my best friend." 

    Brophy said he’s having trouble reading the last name. 

    The letter adds, "Remember me, the year is 1982 and it is September. Goodbye Duck Soup, I love you, please take care of yourself." 

    Duck Soup was sold in the 1980's. Eddie & Sons then moved in, followed by Nico Bella. 

