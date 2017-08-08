A vigil was held Tuesday night for the teenager killed early Monday morning in a rollover crash in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Loriann Benoit just lost her mother last week, now she's also mourning the death of her 18-year old son, Allan Dunne.

"I'll tell you, I've never felt a pain like I'm feeling right now," Benoit said at the vigil. "We will see justice."

Dunne was in a Ford utility truck with two other people when the truck hit two utility poles, a fence and two parked vehicles before rolling over around 12:30 a.m. on Palmer Street. Dunne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 17-year-old man was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A third occupant, Christopher Murch, 22, of Quincy, was taken to Quincy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police said Murch initially left the scene of the crash and was found at his home. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to another case.

At the vigil on Tuesday night, dozens of family and friends joined Dunne's mother to remember his life and to support one another.

"He was everyone's protector. He cared about everyone and gave unconditional love," said one person at the vigil.

Dunne's mother said her main message to other people is to not drink and drive.

"Do not drink and drive. Hug your kids. Life is too short," said Benoit.

Police said it's still not clear who was driving the truck but that speed appears to have been a factor. They also said charges could be filed in the next few days pending the outcome of the investigation.