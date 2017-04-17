Marathon Mosaic: Social Posts From the 2017 Boston Marathon

The 2017 Boston Marathon is drawing more than 30,000 runners from 99 countries. The 121st running of the marathon has all 50 U.S. states represented. Many people and their supporters turned to social media to post photos. The above mosaic shows social posts from people along the race course, overlaid on a photo from the race. Were you there tweeting using the hashtag #BostonMarathon? Use the 'Find Yourself' tool to find your post or click on the faces to see posts by others.