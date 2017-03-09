Missing Massachusetts College Student Last Seen in Bloomfield | NECN
Missing Massachusetts College Student Last Seen in Bloomfield

    Williams College

    A missing Massachusetts college student was last seen in Connecticut and school officials are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police or school security.

    Nathaniel Whittle, a Williams College senior from Houston, Texas, was last seen in Bloomfield on Wednesday, according to a statement from the school.

    He drives a 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license number CBJ0333.

    School officials said they are concerned about Nathaniel and are working with area law enforcement and Nathaniel's family to search for him beyond the campus.

    Anyone who was seen him or has information should call the Williamstown police department at 413-458-5733 or Williams College campus security at 413-597-4444.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
