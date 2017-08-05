Missing N.H. Man's Body Found in Salisbury - NECN
Missing N.H. Man's Body Found in Salisbury

By Alexandra Prim

    Jacob Marsden, the 23-year-old New Hampshire man who had been missing since late July, was found dead in Salisbury, Massachusetts on Saturday.

    In a Facebook post by the Kensington, N.H. Police Station - Marsden's hometown, police said there was no evidence of foul play in his death.

    Marsden was last seen on July 24 around 11:20 a.m. at a Home Depot in Seabrook, N.H. where he was caught on a surveillance camera. His cell phone was apparently shut off soon afterwards.

    His car, a white Jeep Cherokee, was later found in Seabrook near Route 286 by the Massachusetts state line

    Marsden's family had been offering a $5,000 reward for information on his location. They have asked for privacy now that his body has been found.

