Jacob Marsden, the 23-year-old New Hampshire man who had been missing since late July, was found dead in Salisbury, Massachusetts on Saturday.
In a Facebook post by the Kensington, N.H. Police Station - Marsden's hometown, police said there was no evidence of foul play in his death.
Marsden was last seen on July 24 around 11:20 a.m. at a Home Depot in Seabrook, N.H. where he was caught on a surveillance camera. His cell phone was apparently shut off soon afterwards.
His car, a white Jeep Cherokee, was later found in Seabrook near Route 286 by the Massachusetts state line
Marsden's family had been offering a $5,000 reward for information on his location. They have asked for privacy now that his body has been found.
Published 2 hours ago