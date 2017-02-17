Police: Mother Strangled 12-Year-Old Daughter | NECN
Police: Mother Strangled 12-Year-Old Daughter

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Nashua Police Department
    Aimee Busby, 40, of Nashua, New Hampshire

    A 40-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing a domestic violence charge after allegedly strangling her 12-year-old daughter.

    Aimee Busby of Nashua was arrested Thursday on a second degree assault-domestic violence charge.

    Police say their investigation started Monday when detectives received a report of a juvenile who had been physically assaulted by her mother. By Thursday, they had an arrest warrant and placed Busby in custody.

    The girl wasn't seriously injured in the assault, according to investigators.

    Busby was released on $1,500 cash bail and is due in court on Friday. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

