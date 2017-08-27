Authorities are searching for the suspect of an attempted first degree murder who allegedly shot and injured a 17-year-old male in New Hampshire, Manchester Police Department reports.

The juvenile victim, whose name has not been released, told police that he was sitting on a bench in Adventure Park when the suspect approached him and, without provocation, shot the teenager in the face.

The victim managed to obtain a ride and was taken to Catholic Medical Center ER for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He has since been transferred to Dartmouth Hospital for further treatment and possible surgery.

Shortly after the incident, police located a spent shelling casing in the area of 207 Pine Street during their investigation. A witness provided a description of a yellow motor vehicle that rapidly fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

A follow up investigation by police found a motor vehicle that contained blood and ballistic evidence on Main Street. It was sized as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on either incident should call the Manchester Police Department Detective Division at (603) 668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.