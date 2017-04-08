Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a limo driver on night Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to an area of Oxford Street at about 9 p.m. where the 60-year-old driver reported the incident.

The driver, who works for New Worcester Limo, told police he was sent to pick up a fare. When the man entered the back seat of the vehicle, he allegedly showed some type of firearm, possibly a shot gun, and demanded money from the driver.

Police said the driver gave the suspect cash before he jumped out and ran towards Austin Street.

The driver immediately called his supervisor who then called police.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was approximately 5'7" to 5'10" tall with an average build and had short, dark hair. The man was wearing a long jacket and jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.