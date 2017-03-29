President Trump Appoints Governor Baker to Serve on Commission to Study Nationwide Opioid Crisis | NECN
President Trump Appoints Governor Baker to Serve on Commission to Study Nationwide Opioid Crisis

The commission aims to study the nationwide opioid crisis

By Caitlin Fichtel

    President Trump has appointed Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to serve on a new commission that will aim to study the nationwide opioid crisis.

    According to a source with the Baker administration, Baker will serve on the commission but it is unclear in what capacity.

    The White House will release more information about the commission as well as Baker's specific role at a later date.

    According to Business Insider, the commission will be led by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

