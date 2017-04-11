A small airplane made an emergency landing along I-295 in Maine Tuesday morning.

State police reports it happened along the southbound lane just after 10 a.m. in Bowdoinham.

The small plane, which WCSH6 reports is a Cessna, hit a guardrail off the breakdown lane, causing it to tip up into the air.

The pilot, who has not been identified, was able to walk away from the wreck, according to police. It's not clear what instigated the emergency landing.

State police say that while traffic hasn't been delayed because of the emergency landing, the road may be down to one lane later this afternoon after crews decide how to remove the plane from the highway.

Stay with us as this story develops.