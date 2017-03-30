Suspect in Murder of Teacher's Aide Is an Undocumented Immigrant | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect in Murder of Teacher's Aide Is an Undocumented Immigrant

By Karen Hensel and Jesse Grossi

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Jose Melendez, 55, is charged with murder in the strangulation of 49-year-old Sandra Hehir, a teacher's aide in Worcester, Massachusetts.

    (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

    There is a new development in the case of a middle school teacher's aide who was strangled in her Worcester, Massachusetts, home last month.

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed to NBC Boston that Jose Melendez, the man charged in the killing, is in the United States illegally.

    The body of 49-year-old Sandra Hehir was found on the floor of her Congress Street apartment on Feb. 5. A neighbor called police. Investigators allege that Melendez assaulted and beat Hehir, killing her. His DNA was found at the murder scene.

    Melendez was arrested on March 15 on an unrelated warrant out of Lynn and drug charges out of Worcester.

    He was never seen in court. He was instead allowed to be kept hidden behind a door in the courtroom with a Spanish interpreter.

    Melendez has a lengthy rap sheet. He was a suspect in a 2000 rape. 

    The 55-year-old was already in jail on a probation violation on a breaking and entering charge.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices