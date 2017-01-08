Massachusetts police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who fled a Plainville store on Sunday morning and struck a police officer in his getaway.

Police were called to the Target on Taunton Street at about 10 a.m. for a reported shoplifting in progress.

Authorities said officer Todd Holbrook, one of the responding officers, approached the suspect as he entered a car in the parking lot.

When the man put the car in drive, he struck Holbrook and fled the area.

Holbrook was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with MAC Tools on the upper left chest and on the back, which was in red lettering. He also had on a red hoodie under the jacket with dark pants, and a red hat with a white stripe.

Police said the man was driving a grey or silver 4-door Ford Focus with Massachusetts 6SM550, which is a revoked license plate.

Customers who witnessed the incident are being interviewed.