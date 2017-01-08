Suspected Shoplifter Strikes Officer With Car While Fleeing Plainville Store | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspected Shoplifter Strikes Officer With Car While Fleeing Plainville Store

Officer transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to lower extremities

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who fled a Plainville store on Sunday morning and struck a police officer in his getaway.

    Police were called to the Target on Taunton Street at about 10 a.m. for a reported shoplifting in progress.

    Authorities said officer Todd Holbrook, one of the responding officers, approached the suspect as he entered a car in the parking lot.

    When the man put the car in drive, he struck Holbrook and fled the area.

    Holbrook was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities.

    The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with MAC Tools on the upper left chest and on the back, which was in red lettering. He also had on a red hoodie under the jacket with dark pants, and a red hat with a white stripe.

    Police said the man was driving a grey or silver 4-door Ford Focus with Massachusetts 6SM550, which is a revoked license plate.

    Customers who witnessed the incident are being interviewed.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices