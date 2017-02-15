Several people, including three children, were hospitalized Wednesday night after reports of unresponsive victims at a home in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

According to WJAR-TV, police responded to the home on Pleasant View Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

A witness told WJAR-TV that he saw first responders performing CPR on multiple people outside the house.

The victims were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

There were reports of carbon monoxide poisoning but police could not confirm that.