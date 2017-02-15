'Unresponsive Victims' Hospitalized Following Incident at Rhode Island Home | NECN
NECN
'Unresponsive Victims' Hospitalized Following Incident at Rhode Island Home

    WJAR-TV

    Several people, including three children, were hospitalized Wednesday night after reports of unresponsive victims at a home in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

    According to WJAR-TV, police responded to the home on Pleasant View Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

    A witness told WJAR-TV that he saw first responders performing CPR on multiple people outside the house.

    The victims were taken to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

    There were reports of carbon monoxide poisoning but police could not confirm that.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

