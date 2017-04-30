A woman is dead after a violent domestic dispute on Sunday morning in Webster, Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County District Attorney.

Brenda L. Hatheway, 43, was found unresponsive on the road near her house on Harris Street.

Authorities say Hatheway was transported to Hubbard Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 9:30 am.

Hatheway was allegedly involved in a loud argument with 51-year-old Joseph Kenadek that moved from their apartment to the street, where the fight turned physical.

Kenadek was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery.

He will be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Monday.