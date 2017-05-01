Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage has filed an "abuse of power" lawsuit against the state's Democratic attorney general for refusing to legally represent his administration in court on issues involving President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

LePage said in a statement that Maine Attorney General Janet Mills has repeatedly refused to represent the executive branch in court cases she does not agree with politically. He said these refusals have led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorneys fees.

"It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views, but that is not the issue," LePage said. "The problem is she has publicly denounced court cases which the Executive Branch has requested to join and subsequently refuses to provide legal representation to the State. This clear abuse of power prevents the Chief Executive from carrying out duties that in his good faith judgment are in the best interest of the people of Maine."

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Kennebec County Superior Court.

Mills could not immediately be reached for comment.

Maine's attorney general is elected by a secret ballot of the Legislature. It is the only state to select its attorney general in this way. Most states hold statewide elections for attorney general or allow the governor to appoint someone to the role.

