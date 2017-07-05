44 States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel | NECN
logo_necn_2x

44 States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel

Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed outrage at the panel's request for voters' personal information

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    44 States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File
    President-elect Donald Trump and Kris Kobach shake hands following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, N.J.

    Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have either fully or partially declined to provide data requested by President Donald Trump’s commission on vote fraud, according to NBC News.

    Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed outrage at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter Integrity’s request for personal information about voters. Privacy concerns and claims that the commission is politically motivated are among reasons for states’ refusal to hand over the information.

    Trump created the panel, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in May through executive order.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices