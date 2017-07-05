44 States Refuse to Give Voter Data to Trump Panel

President-elect Donald Trump and Kris Kobach shake hands following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, N.J.

Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have either fully or partially declined to provide data requested by President Donald Trump’s commission on vote fraud, according to NBC News.

Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed outrage at the Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter Integrity’s request for personal information about voters. Privacy concerns and claims that the commission is politically motivated are among reasons for states’ refusal to hand over the information.

Trump created the panel, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in May through executive order.