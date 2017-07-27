Young Child Still Hospitalized After Boat Overturns - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Young Child Still Hospitalized After Boat Overturns

By Susan Tran

An 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a boat overturned off the coast of Wareham, Massachusetts.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices