Colton Bradford and Derek Zagami Set to Host New Year's Eve in Boston

First Night Boston 2022 will stream LIVE on NBC10 Boston, NECN, and Telemundo's websites.

The Hub Today's Colton Bradford and Derek Zagami will be ringing in the new year at First Night Boston 2022, the two hosts will be on the main stage located in Copley Square starting at 7pm. The free, family friendly event will run from 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, through 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists and performers.

TV hosts Colton Bradford & Derek Zagami will ring in 2022 together in Boston at 'First Night Boston'.
The pair will be joined by the lead singer of the Silver Arrow Band for that iconic "Fight Night Copley Countdown", followed by the highly anticipated Pyrotechnics & Light Show at midnight, with live music at the Copley stage and a multi-sensory display above the Fairmont Copley hotel.

A crowd watches a performance at First Night Boston 2019.

First Night, produced in partnership with the City of Boston, is the longest-running First Night celebration in the world. Founded in 1977 and annually uniting tens of thousands of people in the city, the event showcases Boston in a night of light, music and ice.

For more information on First Night Boston 2022, visit www.FirstNightBoston.org or follow on First Night Boston on Facebook@FirstNight on Twitter or @firstnightboston on Instagram.

The Hub Today airs LIVE Tuesday-Thursday at 11:30am on NBC10 Boston.

