‘Mommy, how am I gonna get back to you?': RI mom's kids stranded in Mexico after cruise emergency

A Rhode Island mother is trying to get her two children back home after they were left stranded in Mexico following a cruise emergency, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Sarah Martin's two children were on a spring break cruise vacation with their grandparents. Then, their grandmother suffered a heart attack, leaving the kids stuck in Mexico with no passport.

Martin said the grandma was too critical to return to their original Port of Miami.

The grandma was rushed to a hospital in Cozumel, where she remains in a medically induced coma, according to WJAR.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"They keep on asking me the same thing, 'Mommy, how am I gonna get back to you?' And it's just really sad because I don't have an answer," Martin told WJAR.

While it's highly encouraged, some cruises that start and end in the United States don't require guests to have a passport, WJAR reported.

Martin said she's trying to get the U.S. Embassy to allow her children to fly home, adding that her 8-year-old son's epilepsy medication is just days away from being done.

"I don't want him to you know, join as his grandmother at the hospital," said Martin.

Carnival Cruise told Martin that they've been in contact with the U.S. Embassy, she said, and that they're working to get her children back to the Ocean State as soon as Tuesday.