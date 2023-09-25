entertainment

Colombian superstar Karol G to be the first Spanish-language artist to headline Gillette

The singer will play the home of the New England Patriots on Thursday as part of her Manana Sera Bonito tour

By Thea DiGiammerino

Colombian superstar Karol G is making history as the first Spanish-language and Latin artist to headline at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this weekend.

The singer will play at the home of the New England Patriots on Thursday as part of her Mañana Serà Bonito tour.

The show starts at 7 p.m., with parking lots opening at 3 p.m. and gates at 5 p.m. Those attending are urged to give themselves plenty of time to get through traffic. There will be a special events train leaving from Boston to Foxboro for $20. Tickets must be purchased ahead - regular weekday commuter rail tickets will not allow access to a return train at the end of the show.

The merchandise trailer will be open on Wednesday before the show from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. The trailer is cashless and merch sells on a first come, first serve basis.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Karol G is the first female artist to reach number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. She is already a two-time Latin Grammy winner and has just secured her nominations for 2023. Tickets for the tour are available on Ticketmaster.

More entertainment news

Latin Grammys Sep 19

Latin Grammys 2023: Édgar Barrera, Karol G and Shakira lead nominations

Celebrity News Aug 8

Karol G's ‘Mañana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)' is coming: What we know about the album

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us