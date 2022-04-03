2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish both sparkled in sequin, while Billie Elish and Olivia Rodrigo stunned in black. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards.

8 photos
1/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2/8
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
3/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
5/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
6/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
7/8
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
8/8
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This article tagged under:

Grammys 2022red carpet fashionGrammy Awards 2022

