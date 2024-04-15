The 2024 Boston Marathon in photos Published 3 mins ago Scenes from around the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024. 6 photos 1/6 Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Volunteers at the Boston Marathon Athletes Village in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, await the arrival of the runners buses as the sun rises. 2/6 David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Rob Gronkowski poses with volunteers at the Boston Marathon starting line. 3/6 Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images Swiss athlete Marcel Hug takes first place in the men’s wheelchair professional field in the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024. 4/6 Paul Rutherford/Getty Images Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Great Britain crosses the finish line to win the Professional Women’s Wheelchair Division at the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024. 5/6 NBC10 Boston The Boston Athletic Association’s unicorn flag hanging outside the Boston Public Library in Copley Square on Marathon Monday, April 15, 2024. 6/6 NBC10 Boston Daffodils printed with the phrase, “Boston Strong,” by the nonprofit Marathon Daffodil are seen on a building stoop in Boston’s Back Bay on Monday, April 15, 2024. This article tagged under: Boston Marathon More Photo Galleries O.J. Simpson, a life in pictures The 2024 Solar Eclipse in pictures Photos: Thousands of tourists flock to NH, Maine, Vermont to see solar eclipse PHOTOS: Multiple buildings damaged in early-morning fire in East Boston