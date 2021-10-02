IATSE

About 60,000 Hollywood Union Workers Are Voting on Whether to Authorize a Strike

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)'s president on Friday urged members “in the strongest possible terms” to vote in favor of the strike

By Wilson Wong and Saba Hamedy | NBC News

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Officially, it’s just a vote to authorize a strike, not a vote to go on strike. However, if it passes, it could lead to the biggest industry strike among Hollywood production workers since World War II. The results are expected to be released Monday, according to IATSE.

The union’s contract with AMPTP, which went into place in 2018, ended July 31 and was extended until Sept. 10. The union is calling for a new, three-year basic agreement that would provide behind-the-scenes workers higher pay, larger contributions to health and pension plans, meal breaks, improved rest periods and a bigger cut of the profits from streaming productions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a Sept. 21 statement announcing its intent to hold a strike authorization vote, IATSE said members “risked our health and safety all year, working through the Pandemic to ensure that our business emerged intact. Now, we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with an unsustainable outcome.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson 8 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Daniel Craig 10 hours ago

Daniel Craig to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

This article tagged under:

IATSEMoviesHollywoodTelevisionStrike
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us