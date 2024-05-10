Boston

A Friday ‘storrowing': Tractor-trailer strikes bridge on Storrow Drive, causing delays

The scene is expected to take some time to clear

By Marc Fortier and Mark Garfinkel

An overheight tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Storrow Drive westbound in Boston on Friday morning, leading to traffic delays.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Bowker Overpass.

No injuries were reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The vehicle is expected to be there for some time as Massachusetts State Police processes the scene and the cleanup begins.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had arrived at the scene by 7:30 a.m. and begun inspecting the bridge. A large tow truck had also arrived at the scene.

‘Storrowed': 10 Years of Photos of Stuck Trucks on Boston's Storrow Drive

More stories about 'storrowings'

Halloween Oct 31, 2023

Is this the best Boston-themed Halloween costume of 2023 — or ever?

driving Aug 24, 2023

New Mass. PSA on ‘Storrowing': ‘Together, we can not hit a bridge with a truck'

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us