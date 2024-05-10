A Friday ‘storrowing': Tractor-trailer strikes bridge on Storrow Drive, causing delays

An overheight tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Storrow Drive westbound in Boston on Friday morning, leading to traffic delays.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Bowker Overpass.

Tractor trailer Bridge strike in #Boston on Storrow Dr WB at the Bowker overpass. Storrow WB closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 10, 2024

No injuries were reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The vehicle is expected to be there for some time as Massachusetts State Police processes the scene and the cleanup begins.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had arrived at the scene by 7:30 a.m. and begun inspecting the bridge. A large tow truck had also arrived at the scene.

Traffic Alert - #Boston. This bridge-strike from the Bowker Overpass to westbound Storrow Drive is causing delays at this hour. No injuries. This will be here for sometime as ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ process the scene and the cleanup begins. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/DPAqeC5tEl — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 10, 2024

‘Storrowed': 10 Years of Photos of Stuck Trucks on Boston's Storrow Drive