American Tourist Dies at Sandals Resort in Bahamas After Having COVID-Related Symptoms, Police Say

An official cause of death is pending for the man, who was believed to be in his 70s and was staying at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, police said

An American tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, is believed to be in his 70s and no foul play is suspected, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death, but a preliminary investigation shows the man was experiencing Covid-related symptoms, a police spokeswoman said.

"As a result, he was tested ... he tested positive," police said in a statement. "Subsequently, he self quarantined."

